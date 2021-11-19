AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.525-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,787,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,397. The firm has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

