stETH (Lido) (STETH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.76 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00070928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00092325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,306.03 or 0.07316461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,480.48 or 0.99365397 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00022183 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.