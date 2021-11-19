Validity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. Validity has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and $2.14 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Validity has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be bought for $7.03 or 0.00011951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.54 or 0.01124034 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,445,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,443,149 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

