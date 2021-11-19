Financial Comparison: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for COMSovereign and AmpliTech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94% AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 9.77 -$37.08 million N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 12.22 -$1.03 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than COMSovereign.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats COMSovereign on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

