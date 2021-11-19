Analyzing Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sequans Communications and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -45.04% N/A -31.77% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,492.22% N/A -87.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sequans Communications and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.92 million 4.13 -$54.48 million ($0.72) -7.79 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 2,401.40 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Ascent Solar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sequans Communications.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

