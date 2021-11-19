$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.88. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

CASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,884 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3,726.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 170,650 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 232,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.84. 237,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,255. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

