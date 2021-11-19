Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Interface reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. Raymond James upgraded Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 129,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,541. Interface has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 413,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after buying an additional 94,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 440,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 46,669 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 86,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

