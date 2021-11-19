Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 339,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

NYSE:IPOF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. 1,685,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,818. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.