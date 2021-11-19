Short Interest in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Drops By 36.7%

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the October 14th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,518. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76. Mesa Royalty Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.93% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

