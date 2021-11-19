Analysts Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report sales of $506.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $509.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cano Health.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CANO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,292,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,043,153.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO stock remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,495. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

