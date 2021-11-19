Analysts Anticipate Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.67 Million

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) will report sales of $506.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.78 million to $509.56 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cano Health.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CANO shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,292,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,043,153.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO stock remained flat at $$10.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,495. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.22.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cano Health (CANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.