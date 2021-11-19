Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $41.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE ALSN traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.20. 919,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.71%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

