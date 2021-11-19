Shopping 1-Day Volume Tops $372,633.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, Shopping has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Shopping coin can now be bought for $39.16 or 0.00066586 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $35.88 million and approximately $372,633.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00071220 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00072599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00092177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.78 or 0.07313089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,517.82 or 0.99504207 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 916,241 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

