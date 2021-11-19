Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 40,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,564. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile
Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.
