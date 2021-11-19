Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the October 14th total of 129,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Nova LifeStyle stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. 40,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,564. Nova LifeStyle has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

