TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Short Interest Up 69.3% in October

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the October 14th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PETZ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,424. TDH has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETZ. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDH in the second quarter worth $396,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in TDH during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TDH by 16.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TDH during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

