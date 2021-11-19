EventChain (EVC) Price Tops $0.0169 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $527,903.52 and approximately $35,411.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00048804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00223969 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00090457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.