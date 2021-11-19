Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Up 75.2% in October

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, an increase of 75.2% from the October 14th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

PIRS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 661,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.06. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.25% and a negative net margin of 205.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shane Olwill sold 38,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $196,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,309,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 61,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,763,000. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

