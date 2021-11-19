Brokerages Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) PT at C$44.06

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$45.00.

PLC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 67,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$27.15 and a 12 month high of C$41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

