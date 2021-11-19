Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report $5.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 million and the highest is $5.88 million. Albireo Pharma reported sales of $2.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $12.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 million to $13.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.46 million, with estimates ranging from $30.97 million to $60.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.76. 121,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,067. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

