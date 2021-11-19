Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Price Target at GBX 216.67

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.71 ($2.88).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get TUI alerts:

Shares of LON:TUI traded down GBX 5.30 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 209.40 ($2.74). 11,587,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 345.40. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.