Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives $184.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.34. The stock had a trading volume of 565,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,159. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $119.21 and a one year high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

