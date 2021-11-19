Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $712.98 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $712.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $708.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $718.20 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,260,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,147. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 195.6% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

