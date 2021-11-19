Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $127,274.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $127,274.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.08 or 0.00075419 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00225863 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

DOKI is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doki Doki Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.