HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 60.0% in October

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

HCWB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.94. 87,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

