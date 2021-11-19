First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 73.2% in October

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the October 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7,228.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FYC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,930. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

