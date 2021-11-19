First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000.

FEMS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.74. 9,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

