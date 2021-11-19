Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 415 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $44,633.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $42,471.10.

On Wednesday, October 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $40,960.50.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 167,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,174. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

