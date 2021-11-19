Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li Sells 5,626 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RXRX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,260. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,017,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

