Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50.

AMKR stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

