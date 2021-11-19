Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

DX stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $640.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

