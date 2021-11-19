ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.04. The company had a trading volume of 120,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ESE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $787,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

