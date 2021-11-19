Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $72.27

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $69.62. 712,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,202. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.67.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The business had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

