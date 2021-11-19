Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report sales of $662.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $669.50 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.82. 647,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,901. Bruker has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Bruker by 3,381.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Bruker by 3,046.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 266.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

