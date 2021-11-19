Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $3.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Boston Scientific posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.84 billion to $11.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

BSX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 7,509,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $1,596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

