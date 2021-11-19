Serum (SRM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.84 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, Serum has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $5.94 or 0.00010157 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $790.96 million and approximately $106.84 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00225863 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00090505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

