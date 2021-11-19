Allen Parker Sells 13,160 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Z traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after acquiring an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

