Allen Parker Sells 13,160 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $799,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Z traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.11. 6,423,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,783. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.88 and a 1 year high of $208.11.
Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
