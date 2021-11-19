ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah Sells 94,940 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 94,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $464,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Devang Shah sold 4,134 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $22,488.96.

On Monday, October 18th, Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $51,665.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $22,578.99.

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

WISH stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,804,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758,566. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WISH shares. Bank of America downgraded ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

