ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Insider Tarun Kumar Jain Sells 67,605 Shares

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $330,588.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,804,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758,566. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WISH. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,252,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,010,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,551 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

