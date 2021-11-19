Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,329,387.50 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50.

On Friday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00.

TSLA stock traded up $40.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,137.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,579,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,874,396. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $489.06 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $909.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $746.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,639.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

