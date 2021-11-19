Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells 9,067 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.00. 203,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,250. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.12.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Pool by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.
POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.
About Pool
Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.