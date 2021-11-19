Insider Selling: Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman Sells 9,067 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.00. 203,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,250. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Pool by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

