SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the October 14th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 799,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,113. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.93. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 38.61%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 9,946.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 882.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

