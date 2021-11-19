Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Short Interest Update

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 40.8% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 688,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 385,018 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 843,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,497 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 113.7% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 302,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.95. 55,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,279. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.89 million, a PE ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 600.00%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

