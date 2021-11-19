CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.900-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CVS Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.90-8.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.16. 6,445,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,226,549. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $65.82 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.