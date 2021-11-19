Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.91 billion-$6.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.50 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.78-$1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.90.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $8.71 on Friday, hitting $150.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,028,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,198. The firm has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $76.68 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.70%.

In related news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied Materials stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,000. Applied Materials comprises about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.