$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will report $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. The Blackstone Group reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.44. 2,867,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,841. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

