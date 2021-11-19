Drep [new] (DREP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.92 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and $8.92 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.