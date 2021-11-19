Cindicator Hits Market Capitalization of $29.12 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $29.12 million and $208,734.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CRYPTO:CND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

