Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 577.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 4,081,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,331. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 3.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

