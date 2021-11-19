Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEED. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

TSE:WEED traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.41. 3,013,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,900. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$71.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.39.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

