$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.80 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $150.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $618.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.70 million to $619.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $645.01 million, with estimates ranging from $633.70 million to $651.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,949,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,371,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,213,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,033,000 after buying an additional 137,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,358,000 after buying an additional 765,439 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 4.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 945,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,400,000 after buying an additional 87,348 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $74.84. The company had a trading volume of 181,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,917. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $61.17 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

