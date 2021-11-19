Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.25. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year earnings of $6.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $9.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

TOL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,701. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

